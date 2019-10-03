October 17, 1941 – September 30, 2019
Karen C. Ross, 77, passed away Monday evening, September 30, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones at home. Karen was born to Henry Dale and Edna Paulene McCain on October 17, 1941 in Portland, Oregon. Her younger sister, Patsy, joined their family in 1944. Karen graduated from MT Diablo High School in 1958 in Concord, California. She later moved to Lafayette, California where she worked as a bank teller and had her son, Mark. Karen then lived and worked in Oakland at a travel agency where she met the love of her life, Calvin Ross. Calvin owned the parking lot she parked in for work. They moved around between Utah, California, and Nevada to follow work for Calvin and had their three daughters. They eventually settled in Elko, NV before retiring to Overton, NV where Karen worked at the local grocery store. She moved to Carlin in 2006 after Calvin passed away to be closer to family. She worked at the grocery store in Carlin until she suffered a stroke in 2010. She lived the rest of her life with her youngest daughter, Betsy and her husband Jason, who were her caretakers.
Karen is in the loving arms and care again of her wonderful parents and late husband. Left to remember her and her love are her sister, Patsy (Gary) Barmore; son, Mark, daughters, Heather (Pat) Smith; Dawn (James) Dennis and Betsy (Jason) Bingham; grandchildren, Shawn (Indica); Brooke (Chris); Courtney (Ben); Elaina, Tracy (Tyler); Dylan (Ashley); Chris (Stacie); Casey (Kilee); Jenny (Brandon); Jake (Kourtney); Stephanie (Damian); Alexis (Kyle), and Jordan, as well as 13 great grandchildren.
Karen never met a stranger and made everyone feel loved. She believed it takes all kinds to make the world go round and always found the good in people. Karen was known as “Gram” to many. She will be remembered for her kindness and her love for owls and vanilla ice cream. She swore there wasn’t anything ice cream couldn’t fix. Our beloved sister, mom, and Gram will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Services will be held in Carlin, NV at the Church of the Latter Day Saints on Tuesday, October 8th at 4 pm. All who knew and loved her are invited to attend.
