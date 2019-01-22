Try 1 month for 99¢
Karen Hatch

May 18, 1943 – January 19, 2019

Karen (Sant) Hatch 75 of Elko, Nevada passed away peacefully, January 19, 2019.

Karen was born in Driggs, Idaho on May 18, 1943 to Leon and Lucille (Smith) Sant. Karen found the love of her life Thomas Hatch and they married on July 23, 1959. Together they lived in many different places around Idaho, Montana, and Nevada. For the past 26 years they have called Elko, Nevada their home.

Karen survived by her Husband, Thomas Hatch of Spring Creek, NV; sister, Doreen (Rex) Bateman of Etna, WY; son, Tom (Nora) of Spring Creek; son, Tony (Lory) of Spring Creek; and son, Larry (Kristy) of Spring Creek. She also survived by 8 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; Christina Millman of La Grand, Or; Robert Burns of Spring Creek, NV; Michael Nelson of Rock Spring, Wy; Kia Nelson of Spring Creek; Nichole Smith of Spring Creek, Hali Hatch of Spring Creek; Amber Hatch of Spring Creek; and Brandon Hatch of Spring Creek.

A graveside service will be held at Burn’s Memorial Garden at 895 Fairgrounds Road in Elko on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 1 pm. The family would also like to thank the Nurse’s and CNA’s that took such great care of Karen at Highland Manor.

