Karen Hatch

May 18, 1943 – January 19, 2019
Karen (Sant) Hatch 75 of Elko, Nevada passed away peacefully, January 19, 2019.
Karen was born in Driggs, Idaho on May 18, 1943 to Leon and Lucille (Smith) Sant. Karen found the love of her life Thomas Hatch and they married on July 23, 1959. Together they lived in many different places around Idaho, Montana, and Nevada. For the past 26 years they have called Elko, Nevada their home.
Karen survived by her Husband, Thomas Hatch of Spring Creek, NV; sister, Doreen (Rex) Bateman of Etna, WY; son, Tom (Nora) of Spring Creek; son, Tony (Lory) of Spring Creek; and son, Larry (Kristy) of Spring Creek. She also survived by 8 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; Christina Millman of La Grand, Or; Robert Burns of Spring Creek, NV; Michael Nelson of Rock Spring, Wy; Kia Nelson of Spring Creek; Nichole Smith of Spring Creek, Hali Hatch of Spring Creek; Amber Hatch of Spring Creek; and Brandon Hatch of Spring Creek.
A graveside service will be held at Burn’s Memorial Garden at 895 Fairgrounds Road in Elko on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 1 pm. The family would also like to thank the Nurse’s and CNA’s that took such great care of Karen at Highland Manor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.