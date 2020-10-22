Karen Kathleen Taufer

Karen was born to Edmund Peter Kaltenbrun and Mildred Marcella Teumer Kaltenbrun in Sheboygan, WI. She graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1964. As an adult, she traveled across the country entertaining as a singer/guitarist, and she first set foot in Elko, NV in September of 1968. She lived and worked for the US military as an entertainer for the troops in South Vietnam from January 1969 to September of 1969.

On June 6, 1973, she married Donald R. Taufer in Reno, NV, and they settled in Elko shortly after. Karen started her own successful business, Stay-At-Home Pet Care in 1986, which continued until she closed it 33 years later. She earned her CTC (Certified Travel Counselor) from The Travel Institute in Wellesley, MA, and managed Murdock Travel Agency from 1987 to 1997. She was also the Community Involvement Coordinator for the local Super Walmart store for several years, and was a volunteer and board member for several local non-profits. Her passion was for the local pets and service to her community. She was a lifelong Lutheran and member of St. Mark Lutheran Church for 40 plus years until moving to Las Vegas in September of 2020.