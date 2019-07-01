February 14, 1956—June 8, 2019
Karen Lorraine Pulis (Morse) was born on February 14 1956 and passed away peacefully on June 8 2019.
Karen loved a good hunt, a good time, and good people. Growing up in the small town of Mountain City provided the perfect ingredients for this special cocktail. She had many fond memories of community brandings, dances, and adventures with her childhood partner in crime Sharon Baker (Bachman). Her independent, strong willed nature and sense of humor made her an unforgettable character.
Drawing a tag was always a reason to celebrate but if she didn’t draw, she would find ways to go. She was always willing to guide friends by truck or horse and to this day still holds the family record for the biggest buck.
Karen spent several years working at Charlie Chester Plumbing and various positions in mining until she settled into a job she loved as the mail lady. She delivered to the ranches in Charleston and up Maggie Summit Road. She was easily recognized by her speedy, little white pickup and her dogs as co-pilots.
She is preceded in death by her parents James Buck Morse and Estella Morse. She is survived by her three kids Melanie McGarva (John Spain), Dustin Garrett (Tabatha McGraw) and Sterling Pulis (Tana Jones); brothers, Ray Morse (Linda) and Doug Morse (Leatha); grandkids Maggie McGarva and Quirt McGarva.
The family would like to extend an invitation to all family and friends for her celebration of life. It will be held at 11 am on July 13th at Lone Mountain.
