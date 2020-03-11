September 27, 1947—February 24, 2020
Karen passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 in her home in Crescent Valley, Nevada after a long fight with cancer. Karen Marie DeYoung was born September 27, 1947 in Seattle, Washington to Bill Nordlind and Agnes (Olen) Nordlind.
Karen grew up in Livingston, Montana. She graduated from Park High School and followed that up with a bachelor’s degree in science of education from Eastern Montana College in Billings. Karen (Mrs. DeYoung) went on to teach elementary and middle school for over 30 years in Boise, Idaho; Jackpot, Nevada; Elko, Nevada; and Eureka County Nevada.
Karen Married Chester Alan DeYoung on June 20, 1969. Karen and Chet had two children; one daughter, Amber Brittany and one son, Jade Alan. Karen and Chet were later divorced. Karen later joined her friend, lover and companion, Lonnie J. Supanchick on February 10, 1991 where they remained bonded in partnership for 29 years through her passing.
Karen dedicated her life to the education of children. She developed a dynamic phonetic style to teach reading that was so successful she became the teacher of choice for struggling students. She believed the ability to read was the absolute foundation to academic success. Her teaching legacy lives in the memories of students she taught and the successes they experienced. When visiting with Karen in her hometown, those visits were always over-shadowed by the former students that stopped to talk with her and tell her stories of how she changed their lives. Karen would often say “I’ve probably learned more from these kids than they could ever learn from me.” She loved each and every one of you.
When Karen wasn’t teaching, which was rare, she loved taking a ride on the motorcycle with Lonnie, traveling to Montana and visiting her kids as often as she could.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Amber Brittany DeYoung (Nate Johnson) and son, Jade Alan DeYoung (Rebecca), both of Salt Lake City, Utah; her life partner, Lonnie Supanchick of Crescent Valley, Nevada, as well as many well-loved family and friends.
Per Karen’s wishes there will be no services, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. (If you would like to share stories for the celebration please find Karen DeYoung Nordlind on Facebook. (Soon)
