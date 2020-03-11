Karen Marie DeYoung

Karen grew up in Livingston, Montana. She graduated from Park High School and followed that up with a bachelor’s degree in science of education from Eastern Montana College in Billings. Karen (Mrs. DeYoung) went on to teach elementary and middle school for over 30 years in Boise, Idaho; Jackpot, Nevada; Elko, Nevada; and Eureka County Nevada.

Karen dedicated her life to the education of children. She developed a dynamic phonetic style to teach reading that was so successful she became the teacher of choice for struggling students. She believed the ability to read was the absolute foundation to academic success. Her teaching legacy lives in the memories of students she taught and the successes they experienced. When visiting with Karen in her hometown, those visits were always over-shadowed by the former students that stopped to talk with her and tell her stories of how she changed their lives. Karen would often say “I’ve probably learned more from these kids than they could ever learn from me.” She loved each and every one of you.