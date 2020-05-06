Karla Mistretta (Fincher), age 46, passed away May 1, 2020 in Elko, Nevada. Karla was born December 10, 1973 in Kalispell, Montana to Judy and Jerry Fincher. Karla grew up in Libby, Montana and later moved to Elko, Nevada. She also resided in Las Vegas and New York, for a period of time.

Karla married her loving husband, Russell Mistretta, February 16, 1997 and they joyfully raised their family together. In her childhood she was an All Star softball pitcher and enjoyed camping with family. She took pride in her job as an office manager. Karla enjoyed reading, diamond painting and spending time with family. Karla was a natural caregiver and selflessly cared for her family and friends and provided support to many. Karla enjoyed spending time checking up on others and being there for anyone in need of a listening ear. Having a family and welcoming her children, the most important part of her life, brought her the greatest joy.