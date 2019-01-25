September 5, 1928 – January 19, 2019
Katherine Clorinda Wilson, 90 years old, passed away January 19, 2019 in Elko, Nevada, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Katherine was born in Eureka, Nevada on September 5, 1928 to William Dortheo Robinson and Katherine Pearl (Smith) Robinson. Katherine was the 7th of 8 siblings. She was raised in Eureka, Nevada and graduated from Eureka High School.
Living through the Great Depression era and World War II was a valuable life lesson for so many. Everyday essentials including food were rationed by the government, money was scarce, and surviving was difficult. However, a strong love for God, the United States of America (that so many fought and died for) and your family was the wealth that sustained everyone back then. All family members both young and old worked hard at something, contributed, and took care of each other.
Katherine frequently commented, “You gotta be tough!” Throughout her life and all of its hills and valleys, Katherine didn’t just talk that talk, she walked the walk!
In 1947 Katherine met the love of her life, Roby Isaac Wilson. They were married September 1, 1948 in Eureka, Nevada. For the next 49 years, Roby and Katherine lived in a handful of small Nevada towns. Roby worked for mining companies and Katherine was a devoted wife and mother to their children; Roberta, Donna, Dale, and Robert.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; William Junior, Delbert, Raymond and Herbert; sisters; Arloa Green and Thelma Solaegui, daughter Roberta, and husband of 49 years, Roby.
Katherine is survived by sister; Ruth Widmier; daughter, Donna Wilson Jones (Denny); sons, Dale and Robert (Shelley) Wilson; grandchildren Robyn Jones Eadie, Randy Jones, Alex and Bryan Wilson, Angelique and Garrett Wilson; great grandchildren Alex, Abbey, Samantha, Josie, Mason, Ryleigh, great great grandchild Brooklyn and 2 great great grandchildren on the way, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service was held in Eureka, Nevada at Cedar Hills Cemetery on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. A celebration of life will take place later in the spring.
The family is grateful for the loving care Katherine received from the staff at Highland Inn in Elko, Nevada since January 2011. Katherine’s courageous journey with dementia has concluded. She is forever happy and at home with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her family and friends that have gone home before her.
