Katherine Karie Denham, local artist and art teacher, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 21st, at the age of 31. Karie was born in Reno, NV on April 12, 1989 and spent her earlier years in Lovelock and Spring Creek, NV. She moved to Indonesia at the age of 9 and returned to the States at 14 years old. The family returned to Spring Creek and Karie graduated from the Spring Creek High School Class of 2007. She attended the Art Institute in Las Vegas specializing in graphic design. Karie returned to the Elko area where she received her Associates degree in Accounting, graduating Summa Cum Laude, and was pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. When she was not busy with school, she taught children’s art classes and worked at Picture This. She was active in the Elko Art Club, Art in the Park, and numerous other community activities including refurbishing the Elko High School scoreboard and the Elko City Boot Project.