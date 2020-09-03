Katherine Marie McDermott

Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Daughter of Pat McDermott & Jesse Devaney. Survived by sister, Bette Peters; brother, Sonny McDermott; daughters; Kellie Marie Muncrief and Kristi Kay Maupin, Son John Daniel Muncrief, Jr. Grandsons Tugger Maupin, Kasen James Muncrief, John Wayne Maupin, and Great Grandson Wyatt Austin Maupin. A Celebration of Life, September 6 at 11am – 2pm at the Lamoille School House.