Katherine Marie McDermott

June 24, 1943—August 30, 2020
Daughter of Pat McDermott & Jesse Devaney. Survived by sister, Bette Peters; brother, Sonny McDermott; daughters; Kellie Marie Muncrief and Kristi Kay Maupin, Son John Daniel Muncrief, Jr. Grandsons Tugger Maupin, Kasen James Muncrief, John Wayne Maupin, and Great Grandson Wyatt Austin Maupin. A Celebration of Life, September 6 at 11am – 2pm at the Lamoille School House.
KC McDermott
“One of a Kind”
