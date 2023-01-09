July 27, 1950—December 22, 2022

On Thursday, December 22, 2022, Kathleen Ann McMullin Lewy, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 72.

Kathey was born on July 27, 1950 in Oakland, California to Eugene and Mary McMullin. On August 31, 1968 she married John L. Lewy and traveled with him to many stations of duty with the U.S. Air Force, including England and Germany. She and John were married 54 years. They raised two children, John Anthony and Johnna Kathleen. In the most recent years, they made their home in Fallon, Nevada and Wildhorse, Nevada.

Kathey loved living in Wildhorse where she and John spent time fishing and hunting, and she enjoyed the small community there where she made lifelong friends. She also loved music and enjoyed performing with the Sweet Adelines while in Colorado Springs. An alumnus of UNR, she graduated with a Bachelor in General Studies in 1999. She reveled in her grandchildren, enjoying each one in their own special way.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary; father, Eugene; and brother, Michael. She is survived by her husband John; her two children: John and Johnna; her grandchildren: Tonia, Tristy and Malachi Lewy; Liam McMullin; Elizabeth Iwanski; and great-grandchildren: Echo and Aurora Iwanski; her brothers: Patrick McMullin and Daniel Damshroder McMullin; sisters: Maureen Clendenen and Coleen Haworth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to The Grotto, a beautiful and peaceful place in Portland, Oregon that Kathey loved. Donations may be sent to The Grotto, P.O. Box 20008, Portland, OR 97294-0008.