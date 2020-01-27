Kathryn (Kay) Schacht

May 3, 1939 – January 24, 2020
Longtime resident of Wells, Kay passed away after a long hard fought battle with COPD and cancer on January 24th of this year. Born in Wells, May 1939, oldest daughter to Paul (Skeet) and Grace Moore, Kay lived her life to the fullest in her prime years. After losing the love of her life, Fredrick (Fritz) Schacht in November 1998, Kay took to her second love, horses, where she was active in the Wells Chariot Club.
She loved to travel and spent the winters in Arizona with her Sister Pauline in her later years coming back home to Wells each year to spend time with family and friends.
Kay is survived by her two sons, Dennis and Robert Ferguson; 4 grandchildren, Samantha, Taddrick, Tyrel, and Danielle, and 3 great grandchildren, Grace, Lauren and Sadie. Kay is also survived by 6 brothers and sisters, Pauline, Steven, Swayn, Diane, Elizabeth and James.
No services are planned for Kay; her wishes are to have her ashes placed next to Fritz where she will join him where he rests today.
