Always productive and organized, Kathy filled the ensuing years with a myriad of activities while at the same time she successfully reared her offspring. She substitute taught; managed various family business ventures; helped her husband start his own engineering firm and was an advisor on all they did. Kathy took part in local theater productions, held many leadership positions at First Presbyterian Church, and sang in her beautiful alto voice with the choir for over thirty years. She graciously hosted social gatherings and parties and performed a plethora of civic duties. Kathy strongly supported the activities of her involved and active children, which included attending a host of high school sporting events all over Nevada. She encouraged young girls to be strong members of society and advocated for women’s education through her membership in P.E.O. In her decades-long role as a ‘career volunteer’ Kathy Chilton helped multiple community organizations, and rose to the level of state president of two: Hospital Auxiliary and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Kathy was very accomplished at her balancing act!