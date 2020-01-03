Kay Ellen Jackson
November 15, 1955 – December 22, 2019

Kay Ellen Jackson passed away in her sleep on Sunday, December 22, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Kay was born on November 15, 1955 to Mary and Wayne Jackson and grew up in the Joshua/Burleson area of Texas. Without question, Kay’s first love was animals — especially her horses and dogs which she took with her no matter where she went. Kay was a nomad at heart and loved adventure and the West. As a result of her travels, Kay had friends all over the U.S. She had a way of listening and letting you know that you mattered. As an advocate of helping save wild mustangs, Kay met some of her best friends (“Her Tribe”) while attending extreme mustang makeover competitions in Fort Worth and Elko. Kay loved to dance and enjoyed writing as you know if you followed her online.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert, and her dogs River and Dixie. Survivors include Robert’s wife, Sue, and son, Bill Morgan; too many cousins to count; and hundreds of friends.

A memorial service in Kay’s honor will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Mountain Valley Funeral Home located at 3407 Southwest Wilshire Blvd., Joshua, TX 76058. Phone: 817-426-3200; Website: mountainvalleyfuneralhome.com

