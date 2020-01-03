Kay Ellen Jackson

Kay was born on November 15, 1955 to Mary and Wayne Jackson and grew up in the Joshua/Burleson area of Texas. Without question, Kay’s first love was animals — especially her horses and dogs which she took with her no matter where she went. Kay was a nomad at heart and loved adventure and the West. As a result of her travels, Kay had friends all over the U.S. She had a way of listening and letting you know that you mattered. As an advocate of helping save wild mustangs, Kay met some of her best friends (“Her Tribe”) while attending extreme mustang makeover competitions in Fort Worth and Elko. Kay loved to dance and enjoyed writing as you know if you followed her online.