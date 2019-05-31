June 19, 1934 – May 26, 2019
My father, Keith Milton White Sr., passed away on May 26, 2019. He was born on June 19, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah the only child of Nola Alexander White and Wallace Hodson White. Keith grew up in Idaho, Utah and Elko, Nevada.
Keith moved to Elko when he was in 4th grade. His family owned White Appliance and Furniture Company. He attended school through high school in Elko and formed many dear friendships that lasted a lifetime. Keith joined the Navy right out of high school and served in Japan for three years during the Korean Conflict.
Dad married mom, Donna Reed on May 12, 1957. They had three children, Shawna, Brigette, and Keith. They built their life in Elko, Nevada. Keith was a loving, gentle and supportive father. Dad was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. He was a fraternal member of the Elks in Elko, and dedicated many hours to charities and humanitarian causes. Dad worked for Nevada Youth Training Center and loved the boys he worked with. Our home was filled with “foster boys” for much of my youth.
Keith loved to hunt and fish and he was an incredible cook. He was an accomplished fly fisherman and was an expert fly tier. He was a multi-talented man that could fix or create anything. He was a “car guy” and he loved working on cars and our driveway often reflected his “love.”
Dad loved his daughters, but Keith Jr. was the joy of his life. When Keith Jr. was born, Dad had his “Bud.” My father cherished the time he was able to spend with his son. Keith Jr. was an excellent athlete, and our father’s booming voice could be heard above any crowd disagreeing with any and all referee calls. That voice carried over into his grandchildren’s sports events as well. He was our loudest fan.
Some of the most important relationships in my father’s life were with his uncle Mont, aunt, Margaret and their children. He spent great amounts of time at their home growing up and the closeness of those relationships guided his life. Clyde, Gayle and their children were also an essential support throughout his life.
Keith lived out his later years in Farmington, Utah. It was there that he formed more of his dear friendships. I will forever be grateful for the people who loved my father. He was a great man and I am eternally grateful he is my father.
Keith is survived by his ex-wife, Donna White, his daughter Brigette (Sid) Smith, daughter-in-law, Susan (Keith) White, grandchildren, Nikki (Weston) Weekes, Joshua (Jodie) Smith, Shawn (May) Smith, Ryan (Haley) Smith, Justin (Chelsea) Smith, Walker White, and Boone White, and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nola and Wallace White; daughter Shawna White, and son, Keith White Jr.
Dad will be interred in Elko, Nevada at Burns Funeral Gardens on June 22, 2019.
