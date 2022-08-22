Keldin Kris Morgan

February 28, 2003—August 16, 2022
Keldin passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Born in Provo, Utah, he then moved Elko, NV. In 2007. Where he attended Elko school and graduated Elko High School in 2021.
He was a fun loving, caring, positive person with a with a giant personality.
He enjoyed playing various sports but loved baseball. Keldin and his brothers were at some sporting event or another on most weekends, often out of town. He spent most summers at the lake behind the boat and riding jet skis with his family.
Keldin is survived by his parents: Travis and Kourtney Munster; brothers: Korbin Gilbert and Thaine Munster; grandparents: Debbie Morgan, Kris and Pam Morgan, Sue Archibald, Theo and Lorlie Munster; aunt, Heather and uncle, John Staples, Jaime Archibald, and Mailee Taylor; cousins: Riley, Taden, and Kelby Turner, Jaylie Truman, Ady and Josie Taylor.
