*2wCAPFb*Kelly Gene Hess
May 4, 1962 – September 12, 2019
Kelly Gene Hess was born May 4, 1962, in Millington, Tennessee at the Air Force Base there, to Ivan Eugene Hess and Helen Jean Turner. Kelly was the fourth and last child born to this union, following his siblings Dallas, Nikki, and Roxi.
Kelly grew up in Eugene, Oregon and later Salt Lake City. It was there in 1981 he married Nancy Hansen, and by this marriage was blessed with his children: Emily (Aaron) Hess Baarz and her 4 children; Andrea (Shane) Hess Strickland and their two children; and Greg (Lera) Hess and their 5 children, all of whom survive him.
In 2014, Kelly married Kerri Lacy, and by this marriage was blessed with his step-daughter, Katie Lacy, both of whom survive him.
Kelly managed the Western Tire Store in Elko, Nevada in the 1980s before he went to work for Barrick’s Goldstrike Mine. He had been in mining ever since, most recently becoming part of the Coeur Rochester family, where he was the Senior Safety Representative.
Kelly enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing and quad riding with family and friends. Most recently his “new fav” was going to Reno Aces games with his son Greg. Kelly was kind, generous, and quick to make folks laugh. Above all, Kelly was always the life of the party.
A celebration of Kelly’s life is to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, 1pm to 3pm at the Winnemucca Boys and Girls Club, 1973 Whitworth Way, Winnemucca NV.
