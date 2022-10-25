December 20, 1951—September 29, 2022

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Ken Christean, loving husband, father, son, and brother passed away in Winnemucca at the age of 70. He was also known as Coach, the Captain and Kendog.

Ken was born on December 20, 1951 in Elko, Nevada. As a child he lived in Wells, Salt Lake City, Winnemucca, Ely, and Elko. He graduated from Elko High School in 1969, and from the College of Eastern Utah in 1971, where he played junior college baseball. He then transferred to the University of Nevada, Reno and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1974.

In the Fall of 1974 Ken began teaching at White Pine High School in Ely and coached football, basketball and baseball there for four years. While living in Ely, he met and married his wife, Laura Swallow in 1976. They moved to Winnemucca in 1978, where he began teaching and coaching at Albert Lowry High School. During his time at Lowry he taught many subjects including typing, health, physical education, and driver’s education. He coached several sports at Lowry including football, boys basketball, girls basketball, baseball, and girls softball. He was most proud of the improvements made at the Lowry Baseball field including the first enclosed dugouts, batting cages, outfield fence, and announcers’ booth, which he and his wife helped erect. When he wasn’t coaching, he was the “voice of the Buckaroos” for KWNA Radio, first providing color commentary and then moving into the job of play by play. He announced both football and basketball games for several years. He also dedicated his time and coaching abilities to the Winnemucca Little League and Senior League Programs, as well as the Winnemucca Softball League.

Together with his wife, they raised two sons, Dustin and Christopher. Ken spent many hours teaching his sons his passion for sports and old vehicles. Ken restored two vehicles and enjoyed attending many car shows. He loved showing off his cars to anyone who had an interest in them.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, Gaylen E. “Chris” Christean; his little sister, Darla Kay Brown; and his mother, Mildred R.Stenovich Christean.

He is survived by his sister, Teryl Ann Gibson; his brother, Gaylen E. Christean, Jr., his youngest brother, Steven H. Christean; and many nieces; nephews and cousins. Ken’s memory will live on through his wife of 46 years, Laura; his son, Dustin Christean (Hailey), his son, Chris Christean (Farrah); and granddaughters: Finn, Jett, Ava, and Layla.

Services were held Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 1:07 PM at the Boys and Girls Club of Winnemucca, 1973 Whitworth Way.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to our local chapter of Alzheimer’s Awareness.

Please send and make checks payable to: Humboldt Volunteer Hospice 681 W. 6th Street, Winnemucca, NV 89445. Most importantly, write Alzheimer’s Awareness on the check memo.