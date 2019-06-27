Kenneth Jay Scott

August 25, 1934—June 19, 2019
Jay was born August 25, 1934 in Cardston, Alberta Canada and passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 in Crescent Valley, Nevada. Jay is survived by his brother Jim (Carolyn), his stepchildren Dale (Heidi), Todd (Cassandra), Molly (Eric) and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jay was predeceased by his wife Laura Mae; stepdaughter Amber and by his siblings, Jean, Don, Janice and Linda. In his youth, Jay was an avid hunter, fisherman, amateur boxer and musician. Until his late thirties Jay lived in Canada, working in various industries including construction, transportation, oil and gas and farming before returning to school in his late twenties to earn his Bachelor of Education degree. Jay had a successful albeit short teaching career which saw him become a junior high school principal.
Jay retired from teaching and ventured off to the USA to visit brother Don. He never came back. He eventually settled in Crescent Valley and it wasn’t long before he became smitten with a newcomer to town, Laura Mae Hopper with her young family — Dale, Todd, Amber and Molly. They became Jay’s world and the loves of his life.
Jay was a lifelong learner and constantly was upgrading his knowledge on various subjects, particularly the mining industry. Jay had several business interests including real estate, prospecting claims and an assay lab to name a few. His grasp of details with his near photographic memory was astonishing. He believed that verbal contracts and a solid handshake should be all you need to strike a deal between honorable men. There are few men left like Jay.
If inclined, in lieu of floral arrangements, please consider donating to the Crescent Valley Emergency Fund. A burial ceremony will take place on June 29 at 10 AM at Maiden’s Grave. A celebration of Jay’s life will be held in Crescent Valley the weekend of July 20-22, 2019.
