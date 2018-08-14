Subscribe for 33¢ / day
June 13, 1955—August 8, 2018

Ken Etchemendy, age 63, passed away on Wednesday August 8, 2018. He is survived by his mother Margaret, his son Jeremy (Cynthia), and two grandchildren — Sophia and Martin.

A Celebration of Life, in Ken’s honor, will be hosted at O’Carroll’s Bar (Lamoille) on Saturday, August 18, 2018 beginning at 2:00pm.

Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth Martin Etchemendy
