June 13, 1955—August 8, 2018
Ken Etchemendy, age 63, passed away on Wednesday August 8, 2018. He is survived by his mother Margaret, his son Jeremy (Cynthia), and two grandchildren — Sophia and Martin.
A Celebration of Life, in Ken’s honor, will be hosted at O’Carroll’s Bar (Lamoille) on Saturday, August 18, 2018 beginning at 2:00pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.