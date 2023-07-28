November 14, 1956—July 25, 2023

ELKO—Kevin Norman King, our father, grandfather and loved husband and friend, passed away on July 25, 2023 in Elko, NV visiting family. He was born on November 14, 1956, Altringham England and immigrated to America at age 5 with his parents, Leslie George King and Charlotte Moran. He married Stacy Lynn King on October 2, 1979 in the Manti, UT Temple.

He served in the Air Force and he retired after 25 years as a District Attorney investigator.

Kevin leaves behind a legacy of service to the veterans community. He contributed to over 1000 of his veterans receiving millions of dollars and benefits because of their wartime service.

He was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints and he was very talented and loved building his projects for his family.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Stacy L. King and his three children: Daniel King, Shelley, L. Lunt, Alycia, M. Baird, and nine grandchildren; one brother, Bill Anthony and sister, Heather Fessenden.

Funeral services will be held on August 7, 2023 at the LDS Bernalillo Chapel, 275 Avenida De Bernalillo, Bernalillo, NM 87004 at 10:00 a.m. He will be buried with military honors in the Santa Fe Veterans Cemetery.

Funeral Zoom meeting Meeting ID: 916 2838 8393Passcode: 142300