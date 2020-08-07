You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kieth Duane Fish
1 entry

Kieth Duane Fish

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Kieth Duane Fish

November 5, 1946 – August 5, 2020

Kieth was born to Donald and Gertrude (Stephenson) Fish on November 5, 1946 in Northome, Minnesota. Kieth married the love of his life, Susan Aicher in 1972. They had three children, Duane, Donald and Stephenie Fish. When Kieth and Sue got married Kieth was a logger. Shortly after, he became a millwright at a plywood mill for 15 years. He eventually returned to school and graduated with honors from Lewis Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho. He went on to get his Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Idaho. After teaching in Washington and Idaho he came to Elko in 1992. He taught Special Education at Elko Junior High and Adobe Middle School until his retirement in 2011.

In retirement he enjoyed working in his yard, the Lions Club and his grandchildren. In 2016, Kieth decided to run for the Elko County School Board and has been a member since that time. He was recently re-elected to his position. He enjoyed working with his Special Education students and watching them succeed. He still had contacts with many of his former students and maintained many friendships in the educational community.

Kieth is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Stephenie and brother, Gerald. He is survived by his wife Sue; sons, Donald (Wendy) and Duane; grandchildren, Amaya, Autumn, Donal, Laura, Stephanie, Sara, James and Logan Milborne, as well as his brothers, Donald and Richard.

Rosary will be the evening of Monday, August 10th from 5pm to 7pm at Burns Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, August 11th at 10am St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you contribute to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, a local Special Education Department in your school District or the American Cancer Society.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News