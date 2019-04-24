{{featured_button_text}}

December 21, 1947—April 20, 2019

Kirk served in the US Navy as a medical corpsman in Vietnam. He retired from the USPS in 2003 and moved from Bend, OR to Spring Creek, NV. He loved Nevada and the Ruby Mtns. He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest daughter, Kinsey. He is survived by his wife, Karen and oldest daughter, Kari (Marty), grandchildren Grace and Caleb. Celebration of life will be at a later date.

