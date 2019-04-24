December 21, 1947—April 20, 2019
Kirk served in the US Navy as a medical corpsman in Vietnam. He retired from the USPS in 2003 and moved from Bend, OR to Spring Creek, NV. He loved Nevada and the Ruby Mtns. He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest daughter, Kinsey. He is survived by his wife, Karen and oldest daughter, Kari (Marty), grandchildren Grace and Caleb. Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.