April 30, 1963 – August 23, 2018
Kraig Jerome Bach, age 55 of Elko, Nevada, passed away surrounded by family after a brave battle with cancer on August 23, 2018 at 2:05 am at his home in Elko.
Kraig was born to Frank Bach and Sandra Tavenner on April 30, 1963 in Christian County, Kentucky. He spent his childhood with his father and sister in Riverton, Wyoming. He joined the United State Marine Corps in1982, served his country honorably and was discharged in 1990. Kraig married the love of his life Cheryl Lee Rose on August 21, 1993 in Warren, Utah. Kraig and Cheryl raised their family in Harrisville, Utah, later in life they moved to Elko, Nevada for work. In life Kraig enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, jeeping, and boating.
Kraig is survived by his wife Cheryl and children Travis, Heather Rydalch (Tyler), Preston (Emily), Cami Crowther (Bowen) and Geoffrey (from previous marriage) and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Frank Bach Sr. and Julia Callahan and 2 granddaughters.
A memorial was held in his honor on August 25, 2018 for family and close friends at Burns Funeral Home.
Semper Fidelis
