*2wCAPFb*Kristen Lynn (Rackley) Kolbe
January 13, 1964 – June 5, 2019
Kristen left this world like she entered it, on her own terms. She was born in Winnemucca and was a Battle Born Kid through and through. Her collection of Nevada inspired memorabilia speaks for itself. Her fiery red hair and temperament earned her the nickname “Spicy” from her coworkers and it was well suited. Kristen's smile would light up a room and you knew she would soon have you in stitches. She had a quick and sarcastic wit and was a fierce friend. She loved her family and her friends and liked nothing more than spending time with them. From fishing with her dad Raymond to driving her teams of draft mules and Clydesdales with her husband Erich to cheering her daughter Sarah on in rodeo and queen events. She did it all. She loved her animals, puttering in her garden and was looking forward to enjoying her retirement. She had made many great memories but her time on the Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive was amongst her favorites. She had led a stellar career and was a dynamo at whatever she attempted to accomplish. This included being a manager at Payless in Elko, a dispatcher for several law enforcement agencies and culminated in her career as a program analyst for the Legislative Counsel Bureau in Carson City. She graduated from Elko High School and then UNR with a degree in Political Science. This would later aid her in teaching those legislators how finances worked. She made a difference in her work and people's lives. She loved life, chick flicks and making the world around her a better place. Those who were lucky enough to know her were truly blessed. She was courageous, strong and she didn't back down from a challenge, even when her back was against the wall. Especially not then! She is loved and missed and she'd say that's all anyone can ask for.
Kristen was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Sandra Rackley. She is survived by her husband Erich, daughter and best friend Sarah, brother, Galen (Gus) Rackley (Jessica); nieces Katie, Kristen and Karston, nephews, Sam and Kolton and many cousins. She also leaves behind many, many friends.
In lieu of flowers (and because she preferred living plants to cut flowers), please consider a donation to Kristen's favorite charity, Moms On The Run in memory of Kristen's name. This is a charity that helps women facing cancer. Send donations to in Memory of Kristen Lynn Kolbe:
Moms on the Run
5995 South Virginia Street
Reno, Nevada 89502
There will be a celebration of life which will be held at a later date in July.
