October 18, 1991—September 1, 2022

ELKO—Kyle Stuersel, 30, passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2022, in Elko, NV. Kyle was born in Bradenton, FL on October 18, 1991, to Rachel Cook and William Stuersel. He moved with his family to South Lake Tahoe, CA, and eventually found his way to Elko, NV; where he met the love of his life, Mariah. Kyle had a heart of gold and considered his friends part of his family. Kyle was selfless, hardworking, goal oriented, a precious and cherished son and wonderful father to Matthew and Lyndzie.

Kyle knew no stranger and loved to make others laugh. Some of his passions were fishing, hunting, spending time with friends and family, and lending a helping hand whenever needed. Kyle certainly left his mark on the hearts and lives of many. Kyle has continued his acts of kindness and selflessness, by choosing to be an organ and tissue donor and was able to help others through his passing.

Kyle is survived by his mother, Rachel Cook; father, William (Joe) Stuersel; his son, Matthew to Kari Bennett, his daughter, Lyndzie to girlfriend, Mariah Birch; brother, Lukias Cook; grandparents: LeRoy and Rebecca Dernulc, Bill and Carol Stuersel; aunts and uncles: Rob (Julie) Lengacher, Renee (Jim) Besse, Susie Zuckerman, Angie (Dave) Bose, Debbie (Dave) Clark, and many cousins. Kyle was preceded in death by his hero and uncle, Clint Chaney.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at South Fork, one of Kyle’s favorite spots.

In lieu of flowers, please send donation to Kari Bennett and Mariah Birch for Matthew and Lyndzie.