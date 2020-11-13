 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kylee Leniz
0 entries

Kylee Leniz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kylee Leniz

Kylee LenizFebruary 19, 2004 – November 1, 2020

On November 1, 2020 Heaven gained another angel. Kylee was born in Elko, NV on February 19, 2004 to Shannon Sanders and Inaki Leniz.

Kylee enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved hanging out at the pool with her cousins, and weekends at the lake with her besties. Whether it was nights at the gym playing volleyball with her mom and sisters, or following her dad to the ball fields she always had a beautiful smile on her face. She was always helping out; either helping her grandparents in the garden, or covering a shift at work, she was there.

Her happiness affected everyone she was around, especially her sisters, brother’s nieces and nephews. Hi Hi you will truly be missed!

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News