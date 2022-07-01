ELKO—Larry B. Plumb, 89, of Elko passed away Wednesday, June 29.

Larry was born in Longmont, Colorado, the youngest of seven children, and the family moved to Southern Idaho soon thereafter. He was raised on the farm in Marsing and graduated from Marsing High School in 1951. Farm work sometimes took priority, but he was able to participate in boxing and excelled in tennis.

He married Evalyn Hunt in 1954 and worked every hour and every job he could find. Three children, Chuck, Ellen and Dana were born in the next few years. They moved to the Kings River ranch in NW Nevada in the late 50’s where he turned thousands of acres of sagebrush into farmland which is still in use today. A job transfer brought the family to Elko in 1964 and Larry and Evalyn started a long career with Southwest Gas corporation in 1965. They retired in the late 80’s and enjoyed 32 years of new roads, golf courses, square dances and their Winter home at Cocopah Resort in Yuma. He formed the “Thursday Skins” golf league and was proud to award the annual Larry Plumb sandbagger award. He will also be remembered for the John Deere tractors he restored with son Dana and his beloved Model A.

Medically unable to serve his country, Larry instead served his countrymen. He served as president of the local Jaycees and volunteered countless hours in their community service, as well as service to the Boy Scouts and his Church. He volunteered for the Salvation Army of Yuma for 20 years and was chairman of their Christmas food drive.

Larry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Evalyn, sons Chuck (Dianne) and Dana, four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a million friends. He joins daughter Ellen, his parents Ray and Nettie, in-laws Sam and Viola and six brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at Elko’s Presbyterian Church on July 9, 2022 at 2PM. Burial at Marsing-Homedale cemetery at a later date.