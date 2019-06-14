{{featured_button_text}}
Larry D Brannon

May 17, 1940 – June 13, 2019

Larry D. Brannon, 79, passed away on June 13, 2019, in Elko, Nevada. Larry was born to Roland and Lettie Brannon on May 17, 1940, in Keokuk, Iowa. He attended the University of Utah where he obtained a Master’s of Social Work. He then enlisted in the Air Force and served as a social worker for 20 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he held positions as a social worker in Evanston, Wyoming and Elko, Nevada.

Larry’s greatest joy was spending time with his two grandchildren, Gabbie and Liam. They brought much love and laughter into his life and he into theirs.

Larry is survived by his son, Kiley (Kim), and his two grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn.

