May 17, 1940 – June 13, 2019
Larry D. Brannon, 79, passed away on June 13, 2019, in Elko, Nevada. Larry was born to Roland and Lettie Brannon on May 17, 1940, in Keokuk, Iowa. He attended the University of Utah where he obtained a Master’s of Social Work. He then enlisted in the Air Force and served as a social worker for 20 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he held positions as a social worker in Evanston, Wyoming and Elko, Nevada.
Larry’s greatest joy was spending time with his two grandchildren, Gabbie and Liam. They brought much love and laughter into his life and he into theirs.
Larry is survived by his son, Kiley (Kim), and his two grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.