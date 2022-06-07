Larry G. McKnight

February 21, 1942—April 10, 2022
Larry passed away April 10, 2022 after courageously battling serious medical conditions. He was born and raised in Las Vegas Nevada the eldest of three sons. Larry was a proud Veteran after serving in the Army he started a career with the Telephone company this career brought him to Elko NV. He also ran the store out in Shanty town for many years with his love for fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends he enjoyed his time in Shanty town.
Larry was a loving father, grandpa, great grandpa, brother and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Violet and Jerome McKnight; his niece, Debbie McKnight and most recently his younger brother, Preston McKnight. He leaves behind his two sons: Larry (DeDee) and Gary; his grandkids: Tyler (Chrissy) Torrey and Anthony McKnight and Kandace (Gabe) Rojo; his great grandkids: Addison and Brayden McKnight. His Brother, Robert (Edith) McKnight and many nieces and nephews.
RIP Dad your sense of humor, phone calls, visits and just being there will be deeply missed. Till we meet again.
