Larry G. McKnight

Larry passed away April 10, 2022 after courageously battling serious medical conditions. He was born and raised in Las Vegas Nevada the eldest of three sons. Larry was a proud Veteran after serving in the Army he started a career with the Telephone company this career brought him to Elko NV. He also ran the store out in Shanty town for many years with his love for fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends he enjoyed his time in Shanty town.