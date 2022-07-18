April 13, 1932—June 15, 2022

Our beloved father, Larry J. Simpson, passed away June 15, 2022 at the age of 90 in Sacramento, CA after a long illness.

Larry was born to Richard and Cora Simpson on April 13, 1932 in Grover, WY. He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie of 54 years; two sons: Ted and Clark Simpson; three sisters; and two brothers.

Larry is survived by his wife of 11 years, Mary; children: Marc Simpson (Kristin) and Corrie Herrera (Steve) of Elko; grandchildren: Brock, Tara, Rex, Andrew, Stephanie, Erika, Sarah, Rachel and Clark, Jr. along with many family members.

Larry served in the Army as a communications specialist stationed in Austria in the 50’s. Larry and Bonnie moved to Carlin, NV in 1966 from California where he started his long mining career. Larry was known for his intelligence and skill especially in the mining industry where he worked his way up to general manager at several barite and gold mines in NV before retiring.

Larry will be remembered for his optimism and love for life. His family was his greatest joy. Rest in Peace, Dad, we will miss you.There will be a family graveside service at a later date.