Larry Joesph Renner

Larry Joseph Renner

November 21, 1940-October 22, 2020

Larry Joseph Renner, 79, died on October 22, 2020 at his home in Lane County, Kansas. He was born on November 21, 1940 at Burlington, Colorado, the second child of Floyd & Elnora (Moos) Renner. Larry attended Smokey Angle Country School. After the family home burned down at Firstview the family moved to Cheyenne Wells where Larry finished the 8th grade at Scared Heart Catholic School. At the age of 14 he went to work full time. He spent the next few years working for local farmers and ranchers, breaking and trading horses, riding saddle broncs at amateur and RCA rodeos and competing in wild horse races. In 1960 Larry and his brother David, friends Nick and Adrian Mousel rode horseback from Cheyenne Wells, Colorado to Cheyenne, Wyoming to enter the Wild Horse Race at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Larry wrote a book about their adventures titled “90 Days In The Saddle”.

Larry volunteered for the draft into the United States Army and did his basic training in San Antonio, Texas. He served as a Medic while stationed in Berlin, Germany. After his discharge he returned to Cortez, Colorado to work for Lynn Winbourn training horses at Wagon wheel Stables.