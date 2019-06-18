{{featured_button_text}}
Commentary

Larry Monroe’s Family

Invite his friends to a Celebration of his life on June 29, 2019 from 1-4pm at the City Park area behind the Museum. Please bring your stories about Larry or any jokes of his you remember, a chair and a pot luck dish to help us celebrate his most amazing life.

