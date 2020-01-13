September 8, 1936 – January 9, 2020
Laura Johnny passed peacefully on January 9, 2020. She was born in Ely, NV on September 8, 1936. Laura met the love of her life, Gilbert Benavides in Ely, spending many happy years together, enjoying fishing, camping and pine-nut picking. After Gilbert passed away she moved to Reno. Laura enjoyed playing accordion and singing; crocheting and watching football and basketball.
Laura was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Pressey Johnson and father, Samuel George Johnny; brothers; Oscar, Blaine, Dean, Bob Ivan, Glenn, John and Johnny and sister, Gwen. She is survived by sisters, LaVerne Velazquez and Florence Johnny, both of Elko; Katherine Chavez, Sun Valley, NV; and Myrtle Williams of California. Laura had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Laura was a wonderful aunt and sister and she will be missed greatly by all of us.
There will be a memorial service at a later date in Ely, NV.
