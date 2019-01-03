Try 1 month for 99¢
Laura Lee Paige-Roman

August 26, 1963—December 9, 2018

Laura Lee Paige-Roman, 55 years old, passed away on Dec. 9, 2018 and is at peace in heaven with her heavenly father. Laura was born to Patricia Williams and Brad Paige on Aug. 26, 1963, in Reno, NV. Laura later moved to the Elko area with her family, and that is where she spent her childhood. Laura started working in her teen years and spent many years working at the Elko Dinner Station and Dos Amigos. She loved her work and was appreciated by her patrons as much as she appreciated them.

Laura is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Benny Roman, by her mother Patricia Williams, and by her children Robby George, Natalie Garcia, Anthony Roman, and Kristin Roman. She is also survived by her three elder siblings: Christopher, Anne, and Brad Paige. She is survived by her grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, plus all of the young men and women that she took care of in her home throughout their lives. She loved her family deeply whether blood or not, and they loved her just as deeply back. She will be greatly missed.

Details about Laura Lee Paige-Roman’s Celebration of Life are to follow at a later date, but the event is planned for Aug. 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. The venue is still to be determined.

