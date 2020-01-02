January 11, 1953 – December 16, 2019

Laura “Lollie” Lee Lednisky of Nampa ID went to joint her parents Alvina & James Lednisky in heaven on December 16, 2019.

Lollie had fought and won 3 different battles with cancer and she was cancer free when she passed peacefully in her sleep.

She is survived by her husband Rory Naylor and her 4 children, Kevin Bogue, Carman Smith, Kathy Richardson & Kirstie Weibe, she had 7 grandchildren Christopher Foreman, Jordan Embry, DaKota Weibe, Destinee Vinson, Alexis Bogue, Derrick Weibe and Dylan Richardson, she also had 3 great grandchildren Jaden Billings, Amelia Foreman & Dominic Weibe and another on the way, and also her sister Linda Mendoza and brother Larry Lednisky and her beloved dog JJ.

Lollie truly lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures; paint nights was one of her favorite things to do. She was absolutely the funniest person — always there with a great one liner, then she would laugh and say what’s so funny. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and lasting way. She touched many lives and was loved by all who met her. She will forever live in our hearts and memories.

Friends and family are invited to join us as we lay her to rest with her parents in the Burns Memorial Garden on January 11, 2020 at 1:30pm then a celebration of her life at the VFW (731 VFW Dr. Elko NV) afterward to reminisce, give support and of course just to chat and celebrate her life.