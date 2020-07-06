× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 26, 1953 – July 1, 2020

Laura Oki passed away on July 1, 2020 at her home after battling lung cancer. She was born on July 26, 1953 in Ontario, Oregon and was later adopted by Pete and Tilly Coburn and their son, Fred, of New Plymouth, Idaho. The family moved to Elko, Nevada when Laura was in middle school. She married Jerry Oki on June 21, 1975 and had two sons.

She worked at the Elko County Library for 36 years and continued to be active in the Friends of the Library after retirement. Laura loved reading and golfing.

Laura is survived by husband, Jerry; sons, Chad and Christopher; grandson, Kane, granddaughter, Madison; brother, Fred (Idaho). She was preceded in death by her parents. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of the Library.