December 3, 1966 – June 6, 2020

Laura (Vath) Kaiser, 53 passed away June 6, 2020 in Reno, NV. She was born December 3, 1966 in Great Lakes, Illinois.

Laura was raised in various locations, including Okinawa, Japan. She moved to Elko to be with her mother where she attended and graduated from Elko High School. Soon after graduation Laura married and gave birth to her son, Daniel. Later, Laura and Daniel moved to Reno, NV. She enjoyed outdoor activities and spending time with family and friends. Her friends will tell you her smile and laugh would light up a room.

Laura is survived by her son, Daniel Kaiser, Las Vegas; sisters, Mary Jane, Ely, NV; and Cindy. She was preceded in death by her father, Captain (USN) Charles Vath, South Carolina and mother, Pat Byrd, Carson City, NV.

You Will Be Missed.

A private viewing and cremation will be held in Reno, NV and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date and time.

