February 17, 1935—March 4, 2019

Laura Wilson was born February 17, 1935 and passed away March 4, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Laura is survived by daughter, Jackie; sons, Carl and Mike; one granddaughter, two grandsons and two great-granddaughters, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband; both parents and all her sisters and brothers.

There are no services planned at this time.

the life of: Laura Wilson
