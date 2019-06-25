February 7, 1933 – June 19, 2019
LaVerne Gowin was born in Elmwood, Nebraska on February 7, 1933 to Vernon and Louella Presley and she passed away on June 19, 2019.
On May 2, 1953 in Greenfield, California she married Kenneth Gowin.
In 1969 the couple moved to Elko from King City, CA. 1970 found LaVerne working at the Coffee Shop at the Commercial Hotel where she stayed for 32 years.
She was the first Lady Lion member of the Elko Lions Club.
LaVerne also worked at Wal-Mart as a greeter.
LaVerne found great joy in her children and grandchildren and cherished spending time with all of them.
Family picnics at the park were especially coveted times for LaVerne.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Glenda Sue Gowin; son, LeRoy Gowin and her parents Vernon and Louella Presley. LaVerne is survived by brothers, James (Delphine) Presley, Crocker, Missouri and Charles (Nancy) Presley, Independence, MI; daughters, Brenda Ladd, Elko, NV; and Linda Gowin, Bloomington, IN; sons, Darrell Gowin and Herbie Gowin, both of Elko, NV; grandchildren, Brandy (Thomas) Lively, III; Rose (Carlos) Gutierrez; Justi (Agapito) Martinez, III; Toni (Nathan) Ginn; Chad (Lindsay) Gowin; Kevin (Keri) Thorson; LeRoy (Sierra) Gowin and 19 great grandchildren.
Services will be held June 28 at 10:30 at Burns Mortuary followed by a potluck at the VFW Hall at 12:00p.m.
The VFW is located at 731 14th Street, Elko.
Please bring and share your favorite dish.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to help rebuild the Lamoille Campground, Camp Lamoille Recovery, P.O. Box 13, Elko, NV 89803 or a charity of your choice.
We will always love and miss you Mom.
