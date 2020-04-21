LaVonne Colon
Born February 25, 1926. Died April 13, 2020, age 94, in Reno, NV.

LaVonne Colon, wife of Richard Colon, written by herself.

There are not enough meaningful words, nor enough time to tell you how blessed my life has been. My pride and joy — a husband who was giving, loving, intelligent, and selfless about his own needs throughout our lives. The rock of our family. No greater husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather or friend ever lived. Honey, I love you with all my heart and I thank you for being a part of my life.

Three wonderful children: Bob (Patt) of Elko, Gary (Susy), & Christine (Doug); six wonderful grandchildren: Erik (Angela), Shawna (Grant), Jeff (Judy), Sarah (Bryce), Scott (Esther) and Patrick, along with 10 wonderful great-grandchildren: Kurt, Walker, Caroline, Barrett, Lucy, Sage, Abigail, Ashlyn, Maxwell, and Emma, who cried silently when we hurt, laughed when we laughed, and brought joy to me and every person’s life they touched. They picked me up so many times without even knowing. I only needed their presence to make a difference. I will be with you all, always and forever!

All my love,

LaVonne, Mom,

Danyee & GG

With respect for Mom’s wishes, there will be no services. We will gather this summer, when we are able to again, to remember Mom and Dad, who died November 19, 2019. They were married for 72 years.

