Lawrence Everett 'Larry' Wright

November 28, 1936—February 29, 2020
Larry passed away peacefully Saturday evening, February 29.
Larry was born in Portola, California to Rae Brouillard Wright and Lon Jenne Wright.
The family moved to Carson City, Nevada where Larry worked in father Lon’s dry goods store “Cash Mercantile.” He was active in scouting and DeMolayin high school, and joined the Civil Air Patrol cadet program traveling to Europe in 1954 on an international exchange program. He graduated from Carson City High School June 3rd, 1955.
You have free articles remaining.
Larry then joined the United States Air Force August 1955. He served eight years. He was discharged in 1963, and worked a variety of jobs including delivering mail. But in his own words “Nothing seemed to fit my style.” In 1965 he went to work for the State of Nevada (Highway Department) and moved to Elko County, where he was employed thirty years before retirement.
Larry’s time in Elko was filled with service to others. In his church duties his dedication was unparalleled. He held a variety of calling in both his ward and stake, but his service to others was not limited there.
Larry was often heard to say he liked everyone and held malice toward none. Folks he has never met before were often the beneficiaries of Larry’s help. His love of music and his guitars, the outdoors and wild birds, and the many poems and cartoons he wrote and drew, as well as his knowledge of history and his love of shooting sports will remain in the memories of all who love him.
Services of celebration of his life will be held March 6, 2020, at the Elko 2nd ward building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3001 5th Street, at 11:00 a.m.
At Larry’s request, a luncheon will be served at the 5th Street chapel following the services.
Safe journey to our good and faithful friend!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.