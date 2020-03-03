Lawrence Everett 'Larry' Wright

November 28, 1936—February 29, 2020

Larry passed away peacefully Saturday evening, February 29.

Larry was born in Portola, California to Rae Brouillard Wright and Lon Jenne Wright.

The family moved to Carson City, Nevada where Larry worked in father Lon’s dry goods store “Cash Mercantile.” He was active in scouting and DeMolayin high school, and joined the Civil Air Patrol cadet program traveling to Europe in 1954 on an international exchange program. He graduated from Carson City High School June 3rd, 1955.

Larry then joined the United States Air Force August 1955. He served eight years. He was discharged in 1963, and worked a variety of jobs including delivering mail. But in his own words “Nothing seemed to fit my style.” In 1965 he went to work for the State of Nevada (Highway Department) and moved to Elko County, where he was employed thirty years before retirement.

Larry’s time in Elko was filled with service to others. In his church duties his dedication was unparalleled. He held a variety of calling in both his ward and stake, but his service to others was not limited there.