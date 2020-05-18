× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 24, 1928 – May 4, 2020

Lawrence (Lorry) Moiola was born in Fallon, NV the older son of Erminio and Georgina (Ascargorta) Moiola. He lived in Fallon until he was a freshman in high school. His family spent three years in Hawthorne working at the Army Depot, and then they returned to Fallon where Lawrence completed his senior year, graduating from Churchill County High.

Lawrence was an accomplished musician and played accordion at many dances around Fallon. It was at one of these dances that he met Mary Jane (Liz) Esparza. She often told the story that she went home and told her mother that she had met the man she was going to marry. Lawrence and Liz were married on April 9, 1950 at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral in Reno.

Lawrence was in the United States Naval Reserve until he was called up for active duty in late 1950 for the Korean Conflict. He and his brother, Ernie, served on the USS Mansfield, along with twelve other sets of brothers. After his discharge, Lawrence and his family lived in Fallon and Winnemucca where he worked in the service station businesses with his brother. In 1962, they moved to Elko where he worked for Vogue Laundry for twenty-two years. Lawrence then drove the Bookmobile for nine years before retiring from Elko County.