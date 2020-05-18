February 24, 1928 – May 4, 2020
Lawrence (Lorry) Moiola was born in Fallon, NV the older son of Erminio and Georgina (Ascargorta) Moiola. He lived in Fallon until he was a freshman in high school. His family spent three years in Hawthorne working at the Army Depot, and then they returned to Fallon where Lawrence completed his senior year, graduating from Churchill County High.
Lawrence was an accomplished musician and played accordion at many dances around Fallon. It was at one of these dances that he met Mary Jane (Liz) Esparza. She often told the story that she went home and told her mother that she had met the man she was going to marry. Lawrence and Liz were married on April 9, 1950 at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral in Reno.
Lawrence was in the United States Naval Reserve until he was called up for active duty in late 1950 for the Korean Conflict. He and his brother, Ernie, served on the USS Mansfield, along with twelve other sets of brothers. After his discharge, Lawrence and his family lived in Fallon and Winnemucca where he worked in the service station businesses with his brother. In 1962, they moved to Elko where he worked for Vogue Laundry for twenty-two years. Lawrence then drove the Bookmobile for nine years before retiring from Elko County.
Lawrence prospected most of his life for turquoise and barite, and he staked many active mining claims. He enjoyed being outdoors: hunting, fishing, and camping. Some of their favorite camping spots were Wild Horse Reservoir, Angel Lake and Cave Lake. He also enjoyed cowboying and the livestock business owning a small herd of Angus cattle. Lawrence and Liz loved to dance and would dance at any function that had music and a dance floor. They lived a full and happy life, enjoying 67 years together.
Lawrence lived life to the fullest right to the end. He was preceded in death by his wife, brother, and parents. He is survived by their two children, Mitchell (Clayre) Moiola and Nona (Jerry) Robinson; his very special “adopted” granddaughter, Kaylee Filippini; his “adopted” sons, James (Kandiss) McVey and Bill (Aline) Mooney and their families; his sister-in-law, Josephine Reeves, his nieces and nephews and their families, Margarita DeLong, Frank (Kathy) Bengoa, Mark (Connie) Reeves, Johna Reeves, Steve (Maite) Moiola, Teresa (Loredano) DelSarto, Tammy (Pete) Mori, Andrea (Tom) Muth, Craig (Jenny) Moiola and many cousins.
Services will be held at a later date when we can celebrate his life together. Those wishing to donate can do so to the Guiding Light Hospice, New Horizons Home Health, Elko Basque Club, Northeastern Nevada Museum, or a charity of their choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.