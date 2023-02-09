August 3, 1956—February 6, 2023

It is with broken hearts, we announce the passing of Larry. He was born in Ely, Nevada and grew up on the Bailey Ranch in Pine Valley, Nevada. While he was growing up, Larry enjoyed participating in 4-H, track, and basketball. He was a Rancher and a Truck Driver by trade. Larry’s favorite past times included hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Larry was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, and brother.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Bailey; stepfather, Hale Bailey; father, Lawrence Kilpatrick and brother, Michael Bailey.

He is survived by his best friend and devoted wife, Carol Nelson; stepmother, Deloures Kilpatrick; brothers: Ray (Jackie), Dan (Stephanie), Jim (Candy), Danny, David (Shelley), Doug (Tamara), Mike (Nancy), and Scott (Linda); his children: Drew (Cathy), Krissy (Andrew), Cory (Jamie), Bonnie (Gerry), Ben (Melissa), and Mace (Amie); 24 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren with his 7th great-grandchild, Brielle, due in March.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Desire, Autumn (Nate), Justin, and Michael for being there every time Dad and Mom needed you.

The family will be having a memorial to honor Larry in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation to a cancer foundation of your choice.