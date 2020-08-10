× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 9, 1943 – August 1, 2020

Lawrence Van Irvin (Larry), 76, of Westlake, La entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born October 9, 1943 in Jerome, Arizona to Alfred Van Irvin and Florence Maude Rose Irvin. Lawrence was an amazing man, a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone he met.

He met the love of his life, Georgia Ann Wiggins (Jody) in August 1964 at the England Airforce Base in Alexandria, Louisiana while serving in the Air Force as a helicopter mechanic. Her sister Betty introduced them, and they fell in love and were married by October of the same year. In 1965, they moved to Bagdad, Arizona where Larry started work in the mining industry. In 1986 they moved to Spring Creek, Nv. a career in mining he maintained for over 50 years until retirement. He enjoyed his life raising his three children, attending all their sporting events, rodeos and school events, and spent all his free time hunting, fishing and camping with his family.

Larry and Jody shared a wonderful life together. Facing and overcoming all of life’s ups and downs, they were married for 56 years, enjoying their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.