September 19, 1951—August 11, 2023

ELKO—Leha Marie Powers joined her heavenly family on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Highland Manor in Elko. Leha and Lora, twins, were born September 19, 1951 to Eugene and Armanda Buzzetti of Lamoille. The sisters lived in Lamoille on the family ranch and attended school in the Lamoille Schoolhouse until the 4th grade, when the school closed and students were bused to Elko. They graduated from Elko High School in 1970 and then attended cosmetology school in Twin Falls.

Leha went to work at the Red Lion, where she met her future husband, John Powers. They were married in December of 1976. The couple was married until John’s passing in 1996. Together they lived in various places while John worked for NDOT. She especially enjoyed the years they lived at the Pequop’s Maintenance Station. For awhile they moved to Oklahoma City. When the first tornado blew threw, they decided that Midwest living wasn’t for them and quickly came home to Nevada. Leha worked for many years at the Red Lion as a keno runner.

Leha enjoyed cooking with and for her family. After her mom passed away she became the spaghetti sauce cook for the Buzzetti’s…carrying on the long established family tradition of Nana’s delicious sauce. After her parents passed away, she moved back into the family ranch home in Lamoille. There, she always had a cookie jar full of cookies for her great nieces and nephews and enjoyed having family drop in for visits. She had a special place in her heart for her feline companions.

Leha is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Armanda; sister, Lora and husband, John.

She is survived by her brother, Gene (Shirlee) Buzzetti; nephews, Tony (Tammy) Buzzetti, Mitch (Rachel) Buzzetti and niece, Kathi (Andy) Wines, all of Lamoille; step-children: Terri (David) Zastrow of Spring Creek and Bert Powers of Carson City and numerous great nieces, nephews and grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the staff at Highland Manor for Leha’s continued care over the years.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 18, 2023 at Burn’s Funeral Home in Elko at 10:00 am. A reception will follow at the Elko Co. Fairground’s Home Arts Building.