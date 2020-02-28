February 14, 1941—February 13, 2020
Leland James Cooper passed away peacefully in his sleep, on February 13, 2020, just a few hours short of his 79th birthday. He was being cared for at Highland Manor in Elko, NV.
Coop, as many referred to him, was born and raised in Fallon, NV. He participated in all high school sports including baseball, football, track and favorite basketball. He was also active in student government during his entire high school career. Leland graduated from Churchill County High School in 1959 and was recently inducted into the CCHS Sports Hall of Fame. After graduating, Leland briefly attended Oregon Technical Institute and University of Nevada Reno. He was able to play basketball during this time which he really enjoyed.
Coop worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Operating Engineers Local No. 3. He was also a dispatcher and business agent for the local office in Reno, NV. Coop received his 50 year gold watch shortly after he retired.
Leland was active for many in in Alcoholics Anonymous and helped many people maintain sobriety. He made lifelong friends through his membership and service in AA.
The father of four children, Leland enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren and great granddaughter. Coop liked nothing better than to get together with old friends to reminisce about old times. He lived most of his life in the Reno-Sparks area where he was close to his family.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents Leland Stanford and Eileen Elizabeth (O’Carroll) Cooper and siblings, Don Cooper and Gwenda Bachman (Cunningham-Cooper).
Leland leaves behind daughters, Jamie Cooper, Brandy (Cooper) Rowley and Christa Cooper; son, Sonny Cooper and son-in-law Spencer Rowley. He is also survived by five grandchildren, a great granddaughter; sister, Patricia (Cooper) Boden and brother, Stan Cooper.
Leland will be laid to rest in the Masonic section of Mountain View Cemetery in Reno, NV, next to his father and grandparents. A memorial service will be held later.
