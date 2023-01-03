1928—2023

Our Mother, Wife, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother; Lena Billy Yowell has passed away on January 1, 2023, at the age of 94.

Lena was born to Cassie and Wes Billy in Ely, Nevada in 1928. As a child, Lena and her siblings were forced to attend Stewart Indian School in Carson City, Nevada. She shared many stories of her experiences as a young child taken by the government. While there, she made many friends and would attend pow-wows in Nevada and Idaho, she was always so happy to see friends that she remembered from school.

In the 80’s, Mother and her husband, Raymond were involved with the National Council of Western Shoshone. They traveled to Genova, Switzerland along with the National Defense, Carrie and Mary Dann. They attended many meetings across the state and to Washington D.C.

Lena loved making crafts, she embroidered, made cradleboards, beaded, moccasins, sewed blankets and dolls for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was an artist who would make one-of-a-kind pictures for the family. She loved to laugh and taught her children to work hard and to be successful. Lena took many pictures of her travels and of family, her home was full of albums, she was very proud of her family. She loved living in South Fork with the beautiful view of the Ruby’s and the friendships in the community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cassie and Wes Billy, twin sisters who died at birth; brothers; John and Joe Billy; sister, Leona Clark and grandson, Billy Manning. She is survived by her husband , Raymond Yowell of South Fork, her children; Pamela Charley, Pacheco Gibson Jr., Jody Abe, Mitchell “Duke” Gibson, and Gloria Gibson, all of Elko, and a niece Velma Billy Williams from Salt Lake City , Utah. Lena had 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

At this time we would like to send our heartfelt thanks to Alice Tybo and Jim Smales for clearing the road for the ambulance, and also to the Jiggs Fire Department for assisting in our emergency and the staff at the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital who made her comfortable during her last hours.

Services will be held at Burns Funeral home, Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 with a traditional feed at the Elko Colony Gymnasium following the burial.