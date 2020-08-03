Leora Andrea Harris Bernadot

June 27, 1927 – July 16, 2020
Leora Bernadot, passed away peacefully July 16, 2020 in Reno, Nevada after a brief illness at the age of 93. Born Leora Andrea Harris on June 27, 1927 in Lovelock, Nevada to Harold Bright Harris and Elizabeth Hortense Haughney Harris, she was a proud 3rd generation Nevadan and lifelong resident of Elko, Nevada. She grew up fishing alongside her father; as a young girl, they would hike to lakes in the Ruby Mountains and many other beautiful areas throughout Elko County. Adopting his passion, she continued her love of fishing for most of her life.
She attended Elko Grammar School and graduated Elko High School in 1945, the second generation in her family to do so (her father, Harold Harris graduated in 1916). After attending business college in Burbank, CA she returned to Elko where she took a job working the soda fountain at Dupont Drug Store. It was here she met George Bernadot, recently discharged from World War II, working as a mason building the Ranch Inn Motel-Casino who would come by for lunch. They married in 1947 and together built and operated Elko Red-E-Mix Concrete Co. in Elko until 1964. She was employed by Chilton Engineering for over 20 years as Administrative Assistant to Mark Chilton until she retired. She enjoyed retirement, traveling the United States and abroad, exploring, meeting and making new friends for over 25 years with her long-time partner in love, Dan Kennedy — always returning to her homes in Elko and Lamoille, honoring her native Nevadan ancestry.
Leora means “Light” and those who knew her agree she was a light in their lives. Leora was the ultimate friend, making many dear friends throughout her long life, cultivating those friendships with care and thoughtfulness. She volunteered at many Elko events and associations. She was a Pioneer Legacy Member of Northeastern Nevada Museum, a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Ruby View Women’s Golf Assn., Twentieth Century Club and the Elko County Women’s Bowling Assn. for over 50 years.
Leora was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Harold Bright Harris and Elizabeth Hortense Harris; grandparents, former Elko County Sheriff Joe C. Harris and Ora B. Harris, and Andrew and Ellen Haughney; ex-husband, George Bernadot and long-time partner, Dan Kennedy. Surviving her are three children, Bradley Bernadot, Debra (Tyler) Sciotto and Holly (Gary) Whitlock, six grandchildren, Amos Whitlock, Aura Whitlock, F. Myles Sciotto, Marcella Sciotto Browne, Bianca Sciotto, Nathalia Sciotto Gorosh, Corey Bernadot , Michelle Holloway and 2 great grandchildren, Collette and Genevieve Browne.
Leora wished to have a private interment at the Elko Elks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northeastern Nevada Museum in her name.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.