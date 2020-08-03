Leora Andrea Harris Bernadot

Leora Bernadot, passed away peacefully July 16, 2020 in Reno, Nevada after a brief illness at the age of 93. Born Leora Andrea Harris on June 27, 1927 in Lovelock, Nevada to Harold Bright Harris and Elizabeth Hortense Haughney Harris, she was a proud 3rd generation Nevadan and lifelong resident of Elko, Nevada. She grew up fishing alongside her father; as a young girl, they would hike to lakes in the Ruby Mountains and many other beautiful areas throughout Elko County. Adopting his passion, she continued her love of fishing for most of her life.

She attended Elko Grammar School and graduated Elko High School in 1945, the second generation in her family to do so (her father, Harold Harris graduated in 1916). After attending business college in Burbank, CA she returned to Elko where she took a job working the soda fountain at Dupont Drug Store. It was here she met George Bernadot, recently discharged from World War II, working as a mason building the Ranch Inn Motel-Casino who would come by for lunch. They married in 1947 and together built and operated Elko Red-E-Mix Concrete Co. in Elko until 1964. She was employed by Chilton Engineering for over 20 years as Administrative Assistant to Mark Chilton until she retired. She enjoyed retirement, traveling the United States and abroad, exploring, meeting and making new friends for over 25 years with her long-time partner in love, Dan Kennedy — always returning to her homes in Elko and Lamoille, honoring her native Nevadan ancestry.