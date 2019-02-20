January 11, 1957 – February 13, 2019
Les “Leslie” Wright was taken away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Les was born in Elko, Nevada on January 11, 1957 to Shirley and Eldon Westlund.
Les graduated from Elko High School 1975. After high school, Les attended Boise State College for one year. She then entered the National Guard and found the love of her life, Johnny Wright. They married November 10, 1978 in Elko. She left the National Guard to become a housewife and mother to their son Jay. Two years later she welcomed their daughter Jami to their family. While raising her children and managing their household she would also work various jobs throughout the years.
Les was ecstatic when she became an EMT, a career that came naturally to her. She had found her passion. Her dream got larger when her daughter Jami was able to run the ambulance with her in-between fire seasons. Those memories she cherished. Unfortunately, her heart was later broken when she wasn’t able to continue with her EMT career.
Les was a familiar face with Elko Indar Futbol. Her two granddaughters that she was raising, Tayliannah and Tameka are members of Indar. Les was a supporter, cheerleader, and 2nd mom to many of the girls on the team.
After the passing of Les’s children and grandson in 2008, her legacy was to continue preserving and honoring the memory of her children; Jay and Jami. Also devoting her heart to raising her two precious granddaughters; Tay and Meka. Her passion, love, and heart was dedicated to her family.
Les is survived by her husband Johnny Wright, granddaughters Tayliannah and Tameka Wright, brother Jonathan Westlund, close cousin Art Nicholson, and numerous other loving family and friends, too many to mention by name.
Les was preceded in death by her father, Eldon Westlund; mother, Shirley Westlund; sister, Linda Westlund, father-in-law, Coston Wright Sr., son, Jay Wright; daughter, Jami Wright, and grandson, Jay Jr. Wright.
A viewing will be held Friday March 1st from 6:00-8:00pm at Burns Funeral Home. Services will be Saturday March 2nd at 10:00am at Grace Baptist Church in Elko Nevada. There will be a reception following the service at the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.