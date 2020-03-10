July 11, 1963 – March 2, 2020

Leslie Rene (Ciszewski) Schnider was born on July 11, 1963 and passed away peacefully on the morning of March 2, 2020 at the age of 56 from a respiratory illness. Leslie was born in Fresno, California. She moved from there to Reno, Nevada in 1970, then to Elko in 1978. She went to Barbizon modeling school in 1977.

Leslie is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Schneider; grandchildren, Blake, Anthony, Cammeron, and Lilly; her brother, Eric Ciszewski and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Leslie was a very kind and loving person who touched every ones hearts. She loved spending time with family and friends, and she loved her cat and her wine. She was grateful she had such good friends as Traci and Mike Pearl that loved her and cared for her during her final days. She has a special place in Joann Leyba’s heart for her acts of an Angel.

Leslie was preceded in death by her parents, Alen and Mary Ciszewski and brother Steven Ciscewski.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Information will be provided.